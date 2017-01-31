In an attempt to embarrass her husband, a Kenyan lady, Wanjiru Kamami has decided to put a photo of her cheating husband on a national newspaper.

The woman who is obviously tired of her husband did it to warn young ladies about his marital status.

Read the translated version of the advert below;

“This is to inform the general public that the person whose photograph appears above is the husband to Wanjiru Kamami (Shiro) since 1982, (sic) therefore if you see him getting lied to with school girls or young women at the market, tell him to go home or call my number 0751993571”