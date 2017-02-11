The winner of last year’s Lagos City Marathon, Abraham Kiptom of Kenya has again won the International Category of the 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon International Category.

Meanwhile, Philip Sharabutu also defended the first Nigerian male title and Emmanuel Gyang came second in the Nigerian male category.

Sports enthusiasts on Saturday commended the organisers of the 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon for the live telecast of the race on a giant monitor at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. A lot of spectators who came to watch the marathoners at the starting point trooped into the stadium to watch the event live on a giant viewing screen.