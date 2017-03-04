Kidnap and fraud suspect, Emmauel Nwobilo aka Ukumayin has admitted to raping up to seven women and even when caught by the Police, the case never got to court for the 11 years he allegedly operated criminal activities of kidnapping, scam and rape.

Nwobilo who is a native of Umuwankwo area of Abia State by his own admission said each time he was caught by the police, the case never got to court as he always found ways of getting himself off the hook.

But when he landed in the net of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad of the Abia State Police Command recently, he was made to chronicle his crime activities on camera.

In a video posted online by an operative of the SARS in the state, Nwobilo, explained that since 2006 when he had been actively involved in crime , he had raped up to seven women.

He said, “I was taught by Emmanuel Sunji , my cousin. He taught me the kidnapping business and how to defraud people. I work together with ‘ Foreigner’ who is also a member of my gang. ”

The police said the young man he identified by the alias, Foreigner, is on the run . According to Nwobilo’s statement, while he raped some of their victims, foreigner apparently dipped his fingers in their private parts.

PUNCH learnt that Nwobilo’ s gang operate by using tricycle riders to lure their victims.

According to him, every day, he gave N1,500 to each rider to fuel their tricycles and they use this to kidnap their victims or in some cases, use them to transport victims they intend to defraud.

He said his gang made each scam victim swear an oath of secrecy about their encounter

But some of the victims usually summoned the courage to report to the police.

He said , “ I know that the police had been looking for me . I had been arrested many times in the past. But I usually settled the complainants.

“ I have never been charged to court . I was once detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Umuahia on a case of a woman I defrauded of N 50, 000. I also raped the woman.

But when I was arrested, I begged for the case to be settled out of court and compensated the woman with N 100, 000. The case was closed and I was not charged to court . ”

Nwobilo’ s recent arrest is a result of defrauding another victim of N 800, 000, which he has also confessed to .

Asked what he intended to do now that he had been recaptured by SARS on allegations of kidnapping, rape and advance fee fraud , Nwobilo explained that he was willing to pay back any of his victims who showed up.