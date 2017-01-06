Suspected kidnappers have disclosed how they kidnapped and raped a middle-aged woman times without number in Benin, Edo State.

One of the suspects, 32-year-old, Desmond Ozo on Thursday, January 5 who was arrested alongside three other members of his gang, namely Innocent Lucky, 27; Roland Ode, 22, and Friday Dominion, 26, had kidnapped their victim in Benin and raped her after collecting N2 million ransom from her relations.

When asked by Journalists if he used condom, Ozo said: “I did not use condom, while raping her.”

Luck, however, ran out of them, when they were arrested by operatives of Edo State Police Command on New Year day.