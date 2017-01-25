Kidnappers of staff and students of the Nigerian Turkish International School, Ogun State, have released their victims 11 days after.

They were released on Tuesday evening, January 24th. One of the parents told Channels Television that ransom worth millions was paid through a negotiator and the gunmen gave the assurance that the victims would be released.

The eight students and staff were abducted from the school premises by unknown gunmen. According to staff of the school, the gunmen gained entrance through the back fence of the school, escaping through the swamp.

Men of the Nigeria Police and the anti-kidnapping team of the Ogun State Police Command, have since been on the trail of the abductors.