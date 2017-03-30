The Lagos State Police Command has declared wanted a suspected ringleader of a kidnap gang operating in the Epe area of the State for allegedly orchestrating the abduction of a female police Sergeant, a lawyer and three others.

Tallest and his members reportedly kidnapped the cop in Mowo, a border community between Lagos and Ogun states, while the lawyer was seized in Igbodu, Epe, sometime in March, 2017.

They were said to have moved the two victims, whose identities have yet to be disclosed, to their camp around the creeks in Ketu-Epe and contacted their families on the telephone, demanding millions of naira in ransom.

It was learnt that after much negotiation, the lawyer’s family paid N5m while relatives of the Sergeant paid N200,000 before the duo were released last week.

However, four members of the gang were on a motorcycle last Thursday when operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, who were on patrol in the area, intercepted them.

A sum of N500,000 was said to have been recovered from the suspects –Aboi Feku, 23; Blessing Mimo, 20; and 26-year-old Samuel Yola – who were paraded on Wednesday at the state police command headquarters in Ikeja.

Other members of the gang at large were identified as Adam and Eke.