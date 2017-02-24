It was reported earlier that a German archaelogist, Prof. Peter Breunig and his associate, Johannes Buringer were kidnapped in Kaduna on Wednesday feb. 22nd in Kaduna, their kidnappers finally made their demands known.

They have demanded N60 million as ransom.

The 65-year-old archaelogist and his associate who is in his 20s were abducted at an excavation site in Jenjela village, Kagarko L.G.A, Kaduna, by 5 gunmen, while two Nigerians were killed during the attack.

The gunmen have now contacted colleagues of the professor, asking that N30 million be paid for each man, totaling the amount to N60 million. They were however warned not to get the authorities involved.

A source at Jenjela village, name withheld, said the abductors called the line of the camp supervisor at about 11:00 am to make their demands.