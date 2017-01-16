The sum of N1.2b has been demanded for the releases of the kidnapped students and employees of the Nigerian Turkish International College (NTIC) Isheri, Ogun State.

The gunmen invaded the school last Friday night and abducted eight people, including two Junior Secondary School (JSS) students, one Senior Secondary School (SSS) students, two Turkish employees and three Nigerian workers.

They reportedly dug through the school fence and entered through the back door. The victims were taken away in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle.

According to detectives, the kidnappers placed a N300 million ransom on each of the Turkish nationals and N100 million on each of the six other victims. Father to one of the kidnapped female students confirmed he has been contacted by the kidnappers but pleaded that his name and family should be protected, considering the delicate nature of the case.

He further disclosed that the kidnappers used the victim’s mobile phones to call their relatives for the ransom. The Public Relations Officer, Ogun Police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said police were on the matter.