Benue State Police Command has revealed the string of events that led to the death of 35-year-old Christie Agbulu, a lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State.

Agbulu’s family have waited endlessly for over one month that she would be released safely after she was kidnapped in the evening of November 26, 2016.

Police investigators revealed to PUNCH the investigation that led the police to the kidnappers’ ring leader.

After the suspect was arrested, he subsequently gave the location of where the deceased’s body was found.

That day, Agbulu had just alighted from a bus around 7pm,when an okada rider accosted her, asking where she was going.

She then told him the address that a friend, Levi Shemba, whom she was visiting had given her, indicating that she did not know the place.

The okada rider, who turned out to be one of the members of the syndicate who targeted people who are new to the city, told her to jump on.

“Unknown to her, the okada rider took her to a different location. It was through our investigation that we learnt that the syndicate had been operating as okada riders for a while,” the Public Relations Officer, Kogi State Police Command, Mr. Ovye Williams, said.

The okada rider was said to have taken Agbulu to a forest and demanded a ransom of N150,000, directing the family to pay it in the victim’s bank account. The family then paid N100,000 which her captors later withdrew with her ATM card.

“When we got a report of the kidnap, we entered the bush. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdullahi Chafe, mobilised different units to comb the area. While we were doing that, we were tracking the phone number they were using to communicate with the family.”

For about a month after Agbulu’s kidnap, the police investigation got no breakthrough as the kidnappers changed location frequently in the forest to avoid being pinpointed.

Each time the police identified a location through tracking, the kidnappers would have moved.

The police eventually got a break in the case when they tracked Agbulu’s own line, which the kingpin of the syndicate had converted to personal use.

“We tracked the line and eventually located the suspect using it. When he was arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and identified as the gang leader, he then took our men to two other members of the gang.

The suspects, who have been named as Nuhu Musa (29), Caleb Moses (28) and Sanusi Jibrin (33) confirmed that they belonged to the syndicate that kidnapped people in Lokoja. Anytime a stranger came to the town and did not know the location, they pretended to be okada riders looking for passengers.

“They then led the SARS operatives to where the body of the lecturer was found in a shallow grave along the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway. When the police got there, they realised it had decomposed.