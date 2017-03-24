The two little children that were reportedly abandoned at General Hospital, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State after their mother was killed in a road accident have been reunited with their father. Read story here.

According to a Facebook user, Olawole Asiru Tope who brought the sad story to the social media, their father has come forward to claim them.

“This is to appreciate each and every good Nigerian who helped in sharing/re broadcasting my initial post about these children, May God bless you beyond your coast. I will appreciate if, this particular post can also go viral so that; everyone who saw/read the beginning will see/read the end and be appreciated. The children were discharged from the hospital and were handed over to Ministry of women affairs. Their father later became aware of their admission in the hospital. GOD BLESS NIGERIA / NIGERIANS”.