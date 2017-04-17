The news of the death of a 19-year-old Nigerian girl has continued to evoke emotions and raise questions as to the state of Nigeria’s health system.

Kikaose Onyibe, a Law student at Birmingham University, UK, passed away on Wednesday, April 12th, during a surgery for ruptured appendix at Gold Cross hospital in Lagos after her UK doctor failed to diagnose the ailment.

According to her boyfriend, Emmanuel Ayoola who shared the sad story, it was learnt that Onyibe had died due to complications from the surgery. She had traveled to Nigeria from the UK to receive treatment for what she thought was an infection but ended up being a ruptured appendix.

However, more revelations have continued to emerge about the true story of what really happened.

Onyibe’s journey to the great beyond all started when she started complaining of lower abdominal pain October last year which led her to visit a GP in Birmingham, UK, where her school is located.

A GP is a doctor based in the community who treats patients with minor or chronic illnesses and refers those with serious conditions to a hospital.

Kikaose was only diagnosed properly with ruptured appendix when she arrived Nigeria on April 11 for the easter break and she did a scan.

“Upon discovery of the rupture, an immediate surgery was recommended in Nigeria by doctors who warned that Kika’s life would be in grave danger if she were to be flown back to UK for the procedure,” the parents said.

“Unfortunately, the surgery was not successful as the hospital had no life support system to stabilise her and Kika passed away.”

Kikaose was daughter of Magnus Onyibe, a former commissioner of information in Delta state.

Responding to her mother’s question on whether she was scared, just before she went in for the surgery, Kika said:

“No, I’m at peace. I know we’re I’m going if I don’t come out and I will be with Jesus”

Meanwhile, heartwarming tributes have been pouring in for Kika. Friends, family, boyfriend, colleagues led tributes for her on social media. All spoke of her kindness, generosity and warmth.