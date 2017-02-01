Two more suspects involved in the kidnap of eight schoolgirls and staff of Nigeria Turkish International College, NTIC, Ogun State, last month have been arrested, the police high command in Abuja disclosed yesterday while the sum of N3 million was recovered from them.

Investigations also revealed that the kidnap suspects are the same people who killed presenter Aisha Alli-Balogun in December 2016 and kidnapped her 2-year-old daughter together with six others.

Recall that Aisha was shot in cold blood along the Asolo-Majidun road of the Ikorodu expressway in Lagos while her daughter was abducted.

It was gathered that the alleged abductors identified as Alex Super, also known as Yanga and Egbasimokumo Ayeomi, were arrested last Monday night at Majidun/Ajegunle Area of Ikorodu, Lagos state, few hours after they left their camp, inside the Ikorodu creekswith some bags. When the bags were searched, the sum of N3 million was found in them and they confessed to taking part in the latest school kidnap during interrogations.

Six other suspects, including a militant general Philip Joel, also known as General Kakadu and a nurse, Felicia Weinoh, who specialized in treating ailing victims and members of the kidnapping gang terrorizing Lagos and Ogun states, were earlier arrested by the operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Abba Kyari.