A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State remanded two of the three suspected killers of the Jumia delivery agent, Chukwuma Eleje, in custody.

Eleje, who had gone to deliver some phones to the assailants, was allegedly killed on March 25, 2017 by the suspects identified as Sodienye Mbatumukeke and Excel Naabe, who also threw his body into a septic tank.

The suspects were arraigned on three counts before Chief Magistrate Amadi Amadi-Nna.

The accused were arraigned by a prosceutor, Inspector Jonas Rufus, even as they (suspects) were without any defence counsel.

The third accused, Joy Eluwa, was not part of Monday’s arraignment in Port Harcourt.

However, when the case was mentioned in the court, the presiding magistrate, Amadi-Nna, stated that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter as a result of the gravity of the offence.

Explaining that he would send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice, Amadi-Nna adjourned the matter indefinitely, adding that the suspects could seek bail at the state High Court.