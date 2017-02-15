Photo of the female assassin accused of killing the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has emerged after she was captured on camera .

South Korea had confirmed last night that a 46-year-old man who was attacked with a poisonous needle by two women at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur airport has been identified as Kim Jong Nam who was the chubby and more sociable half-brother of the North Korean despot.

He however fell foul of Kim Jong Un years ago after criticising his regime and had been living in exile.

Kim Jong-nam was waiting for a flight to Macau when he fell ill at Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s low-cost terminal, known as KLIA 2 on Monday.

He was believed to be poisoned by two women who are allegedly North Korean operatives.

Malaysian authorities revealed a woman has been arrested today in connection with the murder at the capital’s international airport.

Police have said she was alone at the time and holding a Vietnamese travel document in which she was identified as 28-year-old Doan Thi Huong.

The suspect taken into custody was “positively identified from the CCTV footage at the airport”, they added.

In the grainy image the woman appears to be middle-aged and of Asian descent.

She can be seen wearing a top with the word ‘LOL’ – the acronym for ‘Laughing Out Loud’ – in large letters and a blue short skirt, with her right hand over a slim sling handbag.

Kim Jong Nam and Kim Jong Un are sons of former North Korean leader Kim Jong II, who died in late 2011. They had different mothers.

See more photos below