One of King Sunny Ade’s fans has given the musician a Mercedes GLK 450 and 10 million naira.

The music legend who some months ago had an elaborate 70th birthday bash in which he auctioned his guitar for over N50 million was gifted by a US based auto mobile merchant, Adekunle Adeya Falade who claims to be a die hard fan of the music icon.

The duo met at the Oladokun party which held at the Civic Centre in Ondo Town where the automobile dealer presented the music icon with 10million naira cheque and documents of the brand new car.

See Photos: