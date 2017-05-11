The Rivers State Police Command has declared wanted a 20-year-old lady identified as Boma Mac-Pepple for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Nathan Okojaja, to death for proposing marriage to another woman.

According to reports, the suspect who is said to be a chorister in her church, got mad that Okojaja, who is an usher at the same church in Opobo Local Government Area of the state, dumped her for another woman to the extent of proposing to the new woman.

It was gathered that on the night of Monday, May 8, 2017, at about 10.30 pm, Mac-Pepple went to Okojaja’s house and reportedly stabbed him to death and fled the scene and had not been seen since then.

Before stabbing the victim, Mac-Pepple who claims to be a student of the University of Lagos on her Facebook profile posted that Okojaja is a criminal and a cultist who has been declared wanted.

“Anyone that sees this boy should not hesitate to call my line 08119181343 or 08082802393, cos every criminal or cultic must be brought to justice, for any crime they committed.

You won’t regret giving us information. Thanks. Do that for my life. My life is in ur hands now.

His name is Nathan Okojaja (properly known with Junior).”