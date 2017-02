A section of the popular Balogun Market in Lagos State has reportedly gone up in flames.

The market caught fire early Wednesday morning after the traders at the market resumed for their daily trading.

Although the fire-fighters have arrived the scene and are currently putting the fire out, no casualties has been recorded.

Meanwhile, the real cause of the fire is still not very clear but an eye-witness account has it that a generator exploded shortly before the market got engulfed by the inferno.