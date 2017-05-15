A Lagos-based hairdresser, Yetunde Oladipupo, has committed suicide over N150, 000 loan.

It was learnt that the hairdresser also known as Iyabo took an insecticide, Sniper on Friday, on Onabola Street, Owotutu, in the Somolu area of Lagos State shortly after seeing off some friends who had visited her.

It was gathered that the mother of four went to a shop afterwards and bought the insecticide.

She was alleged to have taken it and was later rushed to the General Hospital, Gbagada, where she died.

PUNCH learnt that the Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State indigene, had taken a loan of about N150,000 from a microfinance bank and the creditor had been pestering her to pay.

A resident, who did not want to be identified, said the victim was always depressed because she had no means of repaying the debt.

He said, “Iyabo (Oladipupo) has four children and her husband is based in Abuja. He comes home once in a while. She was a hairdresser and had a small shop where she sold some things.

“She borrowed N150,000 from a microfinance bank. When the pressure became too much for her and she could not pay, she became desperate, drank the insecticide and died.”

Another resident said two friends had visited her a few minutes before the incident, adding that it was after the visit that she decided to take her life.