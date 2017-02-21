One Shakiru Bello, a Lagos driver has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Sherifat before cutting her remains into pieces to avoid being prosecuted for her death.

Shakiru added that after hiding her remains in different uncompleted buildings in Lagos, he fled to Ibadan, Oyo State.

A team from the Ijora Badia Police Division, led by the Operations Officer, ASP Talabi Segun, recovered Sherifat’s head and neck in Morocco, Yaba, while other parts of her body were recovered in another uncompleted building on Moshalashi Street, Somolu.

PUNCH gathered that Sherifat and Shakiru, who were married for over nine years, were separated in July 2016.

The victim, who lived on Daramola Street in the Ijora Badia area, had, however, last Monday reportedly demanded money for the upkeep of their three children.

Shakiru was said to have invited her to a location where they allegedly met. She never returned home.

The victim’s father, Akeem, on Tuesday reported a case of missing person to the police, leading to a search for the suspect.

A source said Akeem told policemen that an unidentified number called him that his daughter fell into a lagoon.

The source said, “The police tracked the number, and discovered that the caller was in Ibadan. He (Shakiru) was arrested and brought down to Lagos around 1am on Saturday.”

The suspect was said to have led the police to the two uncompleted buildings where the remains of the late Sherifat were recovered.

Shakiru said, “After we separated, I secretly reconciled with her and we started meeting. On the average, I gave her N15,000 in a week. On that Monday, she called me that she needed money and we agreed to meet.

“I gave her N10,000 that evening. She later begged me to accompany her to Lagos Island where her niece was admitted in a hospital. We took a motorcycle and were on the Third Mainland Bridge when a truck hit us from behind.

“I took her to my house on Olaleye Street, Somolu, around 12am. I went out to get her balm and some drugs. Unfortunately, she died. I was afraid of her father, who didn’t want to see us together. Also, I couldn’t report to the police, so I decided to put her body in a sack and dispose of it. When it was not going into the sack, I cut off her arms, head, legs and other parts.”

A police source, however said the private parts of the victim were missing, saying the suspect might not be acting alone.