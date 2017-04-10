The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Jide Idris, says alleged death of two from cerebrospinal meningitis, CSM, in the metropolis was untrue.

The Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control had on April 7, released statistics which claimed that CRM killed two people in the state.

The statistics also indicated that three cases have been recorded in the state so far.

A statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Adeola Salako on Sunday quoted the commissioner as saying that the report was false and capable of causing undue panic.

“The report carried by some newspapers and online platforms is untrue and does not represent the reality of the situation in Lagos State as at today.

Mr. Idris however urged the public to observe a high standard of personal and environmental hygiene as a preventive measure against the outbreak of the disease.

He said that such hygiene measures should include washing of hands with soap and water frequently and thoroughly.

“Also, avoid direct contact with the discharges from an infected person and covering of mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.

“It is strongly advised that people should avoid overcrowding in living quarters, provide cross ventilation in sleeping and work-rooms and other places where many people come together.

“People should get vaccinated with CSM vaccine when they travel to areas where meningitis outbreaks have been reported.”

Mr. Idris said people should support the government efforts in its resolve to prevent the spread of the epidemic to the state.