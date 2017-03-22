Lagosians will have to find other ways of getting entertained in bars and restaurants as the Lagos State Government has banned live band music from being played there.

Persons that refuse to adhere will have to have to pay N500,000.

The government also warned religious houses to procure sound proof in order to minimize the effect of noise pollution.

General Manager‎, Lagos State Environment Protection Agency, LASEPA, Adebola Shabi said the decision on noise pollution came as a result of the increasing rate of petitions by residents, who were lamenting the frequent disturbance from the beer parlours, clubs and religious houses.

On procurement of sound proof for churches, mosques, beer parlour and restaurants, Shabi added: “Any new church to be built must come and get a sign-off from the agency, the old one should start putting sound proof now. It must be acoustic .”

‎While harping on the ban of live band at bars and other places, the LASEPA boss warned “Any complaint from the residents henceforth, there will be sanction. They must obtain permit to do so and failure to obtain permit, the fine is N500, 000. We must discourage needless noise making at our residences.”