Lagos State Government has denied there are plans to phase out commercial yellow buses known as ‘Danfo’ from plying roads in the state.

The state’s acting Commissioner for Transport, Lanrewaju Elegushi made this disclosure on Tuesday, February 28 during a stakeholder’s forum to deliberate on how to improve the transport system in the state.

He said that the plan of the government was to upgrade the transportation system in the state to international standard.

“What we are planning is to restructure the transportation system in the state to meet international standard.

“That is why we organised this forum to seek the contributions of the people involved at the new Bus Terminal at Tafawa Balewa Square.

“We are changing the face of the transport system in Lagos state with fully air condition buses, charging port, CCTV and other infrastructure for the benefit of commuters,” he said.

He added that the government had also embarked on building of standard bus terminus in various locations across the state, to standardise the transport system.

In his remarks, Mr Kunle Azeez, the Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Idumota branch, commended the government for building befitting bus terminal for members of the union.

“We appreciate the government for carrying us along in its development plan.

“I am sure that our members will not let the government down in its plan to make the state a Mega City,” he added.

ReCALL that governor Akinwunmi Ambode had few weeks ago announced that the government plans to restructure the operations of ‘danfo’ buses for a an efficient, well-structured and world-class mass transport system.