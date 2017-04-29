The Lagos State Government on Friday threatened to dethrone any traditional ruler found harbouring and aiding kidnappers in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Alhaji Muslim Folami, gave the warning at the ongoing ministerial briefing in commemoration of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s second year in office.

“Intelligence reveals that some of these Baales, particularly from Ikorodu and Ishawo collaborate with the miscreants to kidnapp innocent souls.

“Yesterday, I told them to their faces this might lead to dethroning and we will do just that if investigations reveal that you are part of the criminality,” Folami said.

He said that the State Government had acquired five hectares of land for the permanent settlement of the security operatives in Igbodu community in Epe to check the incessant attack by kidnappers.

“The land has been cleared and ready for development,” he said.He urged residents to partner with the government in fighting kidnapping and also advised them to be more vigilant.

(NAN)