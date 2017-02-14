The fares for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), LAGBUS and franchise buses have been increased and commuters would start paying more from March 1 as Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state has approved the new fares.

Addressing newsmen at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, on Monday, February 13, Engr. Abiodun Dabiri, the managing director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, (LAMATA), said the Lagos state government approved fare increase ranging from 20% to 50% on different routes plied by the buses.

“As a result of the economic downturn, public transport had been severely impacted as all related costs had escalated beyond any financial forecast or projection. The current government was focused on a strategic reform of the public transport operations in order to create world class public transport infrastructure and support for operations that is modern, cost effective, safe and sustainable on the long run,” Dabiri said.

Under the new development, some of the fares are;

Ikorodu to CMS which used to be N195 is now N300, representing over 65 percent increase

N75 to N100 for a ride from Ikorodu to Mile 12

From Ikorodu to Fadeyi is now N200 from 120 while combining three zones – Ikorodu to CMS – will be N300, instead of N200.

Transport from Ikotun to Iyana Ipaja, which cost N50, has moved up to N100 while Ikotun to Ikeja has moved up from N100 to N200. Igando to Maryland is now N150 from the former N100, while the fare from Dopemu to Ikeja/Maryland has moved up from N150 to N200, among others.

Giving a breakdown of the new fares on the LAGBUS routes, its Managing Director, Mr. Idowu Oguntona, said that the fare from CMS to Ajah would be N200, up from N150.

He said that commuters from Leventis to Eko Hotel would pay N100 instead of N70, while those going to CMS from Oshodi would pay N150 as against N100.

Oguntona said the new fare regime would affect the 61 routes of LAGBUS.

Also, the various franchise under the LAGBUS (red bus) have increased fare for the 60 routes they are plying across the state.