The Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old woman along with six other suspects over the sale of a day old baby for the sum of N250,000.

Policemen who had been working on a two-month intelligence gathering arrested Miss Onyinyechi Osoneye who sold the baby to Mr. and Mrs. John Chukwu of 34, Odeleye Aina Street, Okota, Lagos.

Onyinyechi confirmed the baby was sold in connivance with one Mrs. Joy Osoneye who helped her conceal the pregnancy from her parents.

According to the police, Onyinyechi was admitted to a Hospital in Ikota, Lekki-Ajah Expressway, where Mrs. Glory Ehinmi, 35, delivered her of a baby boy on March 1, 2017.

Ehinmi then took the baby from her at the point of delivery and gave it to Mrs. Prisca Okocha, 45, her sister and the owner of Peculiar Hospital, Orile, who offered Onyinyechi’s mother N250,000.

The police also learnt that Mrs. Okocha, in turn, sold out the baby to one 59-year-old Mrs. Regina Anyanwu who brought the eventual buyers, Mr. and Mrs. Ike Nwata.

Okocha confessed she sold the baby for N850, 000 but gave the mother N250, 000.

It was further learnt that the buying couples who were desperately in need of a child organised a huge party to celebrate the baby’s arrival.

The baby has been handed over to the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs while five suspects have been transferred to Gender Office, State Headquarters, Ikeja, for further investigations.