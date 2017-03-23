Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have nabbed three siblings trading in beans on Adenekan Street, Alagbado, Lagos State for allegedly selling “poisonous beans” to members of the public.

The traders – Faith Ogbona, Chidioke Ogbona and Sunday Ogbona – were arrested by policemen from the Alagbado division after being alerted by a woman, who caught Chidioke applying Sniper, an insecticide, on the beans.

While Chidioke and Sunday were picked up on Friday, their elder brother, who owned the shop, was nabbed on Sunday, March 19 when he went to the station to secure their bail.

It was gathered that the shop had also been sealed off.

The police said 41-year-old Faith had wanted to influence his brothers’ release by allegedly offering the divisional police officer a N500,000 bribe, which the latter rejected.

The suspects, who hail from Ebonyi State, were paraded on Wednesday at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja with some bags of the “poisonous beans” and some bottles of Snipers recovered from the shop.