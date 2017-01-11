One Mrs. Bassey has been arrested by the Lagos State Police for allegedly inserting a stick of broom dipped into the penis of a nine-year-old boy, Promise for allegedly stealing N2, 000.

Promise, who reports say is the woman’s nephew, was forced to confess to the crime, after which Bassey resorted to the extreme measure.

The Punch gathered that the incident happened on Ashaka Street in Ebute-Meta area of the state.

Neighbours, who had reportedly observed the continuous abuse of Promise, reported the case to the police.

Promise was taken to a hospital, where the stick of broom was removed.

A neighbour said Promise had been living with Bassey for the past five years.

According to him, his parents were late and he was withdrawn from school immediately his mother died.

“Since that time, the mother of four turned him into an errand boy,” the neighbour added.