Following the recent suicide of Dr. Allwell Orwell and attempted suicide by Taiwo Titilayo Momoh, the State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni has said walking on the bridge, committing suicide is now an offence under the law.

Owoseni lamented the increasing rate of suicide in the country also revealed that henceforth, no vehicle would be allowed to stop on any bridge in the state in order to prevent suicide incidences.

Recall yesterday at about 11:25am yesterday, the Rapid Response unit of the Lagos State Police Command prevented 58-year-old Taiwo Titilayo Momoh from jumping into the lagoon whilst Dr. Orji took his life on Sunday, March 19 by jumping off the 3rd Mainalnd Bridge into the lagoon.