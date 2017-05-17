The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Mohammed Yakubu of the Ijeshatedo Police Station who allegedly shot dead a tailor apprentice is set to be arraigned by the Lagos State Police Command.

The command stated that investigations into the case would be concluded this week, adding that Yakubu would be arraigned thereafter.

The state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who gave the update on Tuesday, May 16 warned other DPOs in the state to caution their men or be ready to be held responsible for their official misconducts.

He also confirmed the story of a police armourer attached to the Ipakodo Police Station, Sergeant Sunday Odu, who was said to have sold 750 pieces of ammunition from the division’s armoury and replaced them with pebbles.

Owoseni spoke during a meeting with senior officers of the command at POWA Secretariat, Ikeja.

Recall that the DPO had around 7.30pm on Sunday, May 7, led some policemen to Wosilatu Daudu Street, Ijeshatedo, where Ayoade was attending his friend’s birthday party.

The operatives, who raided the area, shot into the air to disperse the gathering.

Yakubu reportedly chased Jamiu Ayoade and other fun seekers into a building and shot him in the head at a close range. The 23-year-old was said to have bled to death while he was being taken to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba. One Akeem also sustained a gunshot injury in the hand.

The command subsequently detained the DPO and commenced investigations into the incident.