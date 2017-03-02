Lagos State Police Command has detained two of its operatives for their alleged involvement in the release of a suspected murderer, Ibrahim Balogun aka Small-Jpron.

The 36-year-old, who was notorious for cultism and killings in the Somolu and Bariga areas of Lagos, was said to have escaped from prison with the help of the policemen and other judicial officials at large.

Small-Jpron was earlier arrested in August 2016, and paraded at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja, where he confessed his involvement in the killings of three persons.

He had said, “I am an Eiye cult leader. I joined the cult in 2009. The reason for my joining was to avenge the death of a close friend, Sunday Folorunsho, aka Small Biscuit.

“It was the Aiye cult members who killed him. So, the Eiye faction approached me and said I should join them and they would help me fish out the people who killed my friend. I have killed three persons, among whom were Femi Wiper and Lekan Akon.”

Small-Jpron was arraigned at an Ebute-Meta Magistrate’s Court. He disappeared from the public radar afterwards, but was re-arrested on Monday, February 27.

Although the suspect insisted that he was granted bail by the court, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, while parading him at the command headquarters on Wednesday, said he escaped from custody in connivance with the two police operatives.

The CP said the policemen, whose names were not disclosed, were under investigation, adding that other persons involved in the suspect’s release would be brought to book.

He said, “The suspect broke out of prison shortly after he was remanded. The circumstances surrounding his escape are being investigated. We are also investigating the complicity of two of our officials in ensuring his escape from the prison.

“We will not leave any stone unturned. Any judicial official found to be involved will also be brought to book.”