The police on Tuesday, April 18 announced that one of the gunmen, who killed four policemen and an army captain at Isawo in Ikorodu, Lagos State has been killed.

ACP. Abba Kyari, Commander of the Inspector- General of Police’s Response Team (IRT), made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

On April 9, gunmen killed six people, including an army captain, four policemen, a landlord and a member of the Oodua People’s Congress at Isawo in Ikorodu.

Kyari said that after the killing of the six people, the I-G deployed the team to Ikorodu to apprehend the suspects.

He said that close monitoring of the area by the police team led to an encounter that resulted to the death of the militant.

“On April 16, after several days of intensive follow up by the IRT team, one of the suspects, Endurance Ominisan, (a.k.a. Mighty), a native of Arogbo in Ondo State, came out from the creeks to visit his girlfriend.

Ominisan was visiting the girl at a house he rented for her at No. 20, Joel Adebolu St., at Ibeshe in Ikorodu.

“The IRT team immediately swooped on him and surrounded the house.

“On sighting the operatives, the militant escaped to the roof of the house from where he fired several shots with his pistol at the IRT team.

“The operatives, swiftly returned fire and wounded the militant, who was on the roof of the house.

“The injured militant was eventually brought down from the roof and rushed to General Hospital, Ikorodu, where he later died.

“He mentioned one America, Stone, Vika, etc as his gang members, who participated in the killing of the policemen and a soldier.

“He also confessed that he participated in the kidnapping of the Oniba of Iba, the Turkish School Girls and other abductions in Lagos and Ogun States before he died.

“One Turkish made Fatih 13 pistol with serial No. 12 TF00126 with four expended and five live ammunitions were recovered from him,’’ Kyari said.

He said that the team had intensified efforts to arrest the remaining members of the gang.

