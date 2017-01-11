Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos Police Command yesterday evening, January 10 intercepted and rescued a 14-year-old boy, Israel Solomon, who fled his parent’s home.

The boy was seen wandering at Ojota Bus Stop, when the operatives decided to call him for questioning. He said that his parents live in Mango Junction, Opposite Gada Biyu, Jos and failed to give reasons why he ran away from home.

All entreaties to make him give reasons for his actions proved abortive. Solomon said the bus conveying from Jos got to Lagos late at Sunday evening, adding that he passed the night sleeping under the foot bridge at the Ojodu Berger Bus Stop.

The runaway boy said he knew no one in Lagos before embarking on the journey and a source who checked for any sign of physical abuse said he was not abused.

He also couldn’t give the phone contact of his parents or any of his relatives based in Jos, Plateau. . Solomon has been taken to Olusosun Police Station, behind Phillip, Ojota by the RRS Team.

The source disclosed that he would be taken from there to a station where radio signal would be raised to the closest police station to his house in Jos.