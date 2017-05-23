The Lagos State Government has terminated its earlier contract with investors for the proposed N844bn Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

The Government added that it was already considering various proposals from foreign investors from the United States of America and Britain, among others, in order to start the project afresh.

Adebowale Akinsanya, the State Commissioner for Waterfront and Infrastructure Development, at Alausa, Ikeja, explained that the government dumped the former investors to shop for new financiers due to delay in the commencement of the project.

He said, “We have new investors from South Korea, Europe, and America. What we are doing now is vetting the proposals. We don’t want to waste time anymore.”

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Temidayo Erinle, at the briefing, said the Federal Government had yet to give approval for the Airport Road project.

“However, we assure the residents that as soon as the approval is given, engineers will move to site. We are still talking to the FG to get things resolved on the Airport Road, as well as Apapa Road,” Erinle said.

He added that the proposed 188 road projects would soon commence, saying the government had received over 1,000 proposals from contractors.

The permanent secretary said the Lagos State Public Works Corporation worked on 807 roads in the state in the last one year and currently working on over 275 roads.