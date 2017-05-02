The Federal Government has congratulated British professional boxer of Nigerian descent, Anthony Joshua, who recently defeated Ukranian Wladimir Klitschko to become the unified World Heavyweight Champion.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, said Nigeria is proud to be associated with the new unified World champion, whose Nigerian heritage he has publicly acknowledged.
”My heart is in Nigeria, My heart is in Britain. I am a Nigerian man by blood, yes,” the Minister quoted Joshua as saying in a recent interview, during which the boxer also listed the secret of his success as pounded yam, eba and egusi – all Nigerian cuisine.
