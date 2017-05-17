The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said there will be more corruption convictions under the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari than Nigeria has ever seen.

The minister said the Muhammadu Buhari administration had tackled corruption at its core in the past two years.

Mohammed made the statement on Tuesday, May 16 while speaking at a town hall meeting in Abuja.

“Let me say straightaway that in giving this mid-term report, I am convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that this administration has a story to tell, a story of achievements that – if we are able to continue along this path – will stand the test of time and put our dear nation on the path of sustainable growth and development,” he said.

“We have taken on corruption at its core. There are more prosecutions and there will be more convictions for public sector corruption than Nigeria has ever seen.

“We have acted to address the leakages in government spending that make corruption possible. Through the zero- based budgeting and the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the government’s efficiency unit and the hugely successful whistle-blower policy.”

The minister said the level of corruption in the Nigerian society has reached an “unacceptable” height, noting that it is imperative to address it to guarantee future prosperity.

“At the same time, corruption levels in our society had become completely unacceptable. The brazenness and impunity of those involved, and the lack of accountability at all levels of society had to be addressed if we were to create the foundations for future prosperity,” he said.

“That future prosperity, for all Nigerians, was the overriding objective of the administration. We were, and remain, 100% committed to delivering an economy that enables all Nigerians to achieve their ambitions, no matter how big or small.”