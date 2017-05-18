The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has denied media reports claiming that he said the federal government does not know who will sign the 2017 budget.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday, May 17 by his Special Adviser, Segun Adeyemi, the Minister said he was misrepresented in the statement, maintaining that such statement was a malicious misrepresentation of what transpired at the post-Federal Executive Council Meeting press briefing earlier today.

“Our attention has been drawn to a story in a section of the media quoting the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as saying ”we don’t know who will sign the 2017 budget”. “This quote is a malicious misrepresentation of what transpired at the post-Federal Executive Council Meeting press briefing on Wednesday, 17 May 2017.” “When the Minister was asked a question relating to the signing of the 2017 Budget, his response was: ”When it is transmitted to the Presidency, the issue will be addressed.” “Anything beyond that response amounts to deliberate mischief and should be ignored.”