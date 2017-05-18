The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has denied media reports claiming that he said the federal government does not know who will sign the 2017 budget.
In a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday, May 17 by his Special Adviser, Segun Adeyemi, the Minister said he was misrepresented in the statement, maintaining that such statement was a malicious misrepresentation of what transpired at the post-Federal Executive Council Meeting press briefing earlier today.
“Our attention has been drawn to a story in a section of the media quoting the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as saying ”we don’t know who will sign the 2017 budget”. “This quote is a malicious misrepresentation of what transpired at the post-Federal Executive Council Meeting press briefing on Wednesday, 17 May 2017.” “When the Minister was asked a question relating to the signing of the 2017 Budget, his response was: ”When it is transmitted to the Presidency, the issue will be addressed.” “Anything beyond that response amounts to deliberate mischief and should be ignored.”
the press should stop putting honourable in the names of all this ministers and so on,what kind of honourable ,enough is enough .you the media have a job to do here,please stop calling this people honourable,there is anger everywhere right now about this satanic demons whom tied us and our children down for generations,look what they are giving to there own children, aboundance upon aboundance ,lavishing nigerian money while oder die for hunger, people take risk to pass through libya to europe and die helplessly in the sahara ,our people are in slave camps in libya many have died in the meditarrenian sea,nigerians are being putting to firing squad in singapore, children are being sold out of nigeria just for a mother to feed the rest of her children,police officers shooting an innocent man out of anger because the poor man had no money to bribe him and because this police officer have not got his wage for some months now so the common man has to pay the price,and you evil blood tasty corrupt politicians and entities still sit ontop of our heads and laugh, until now there is no country in europe or america that call his minister honourable,even though they braught democracy to africa.