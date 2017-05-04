Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has attributed President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence at the third consecutive weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting to his doctors’ advice.

He announced this to State House correspondents on Wednesday, May 3 at the conclusion of the meeting, which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“I think about a few days before now we did come out to say he has been asked to take some rest by his doctors and he chose today to rest instead of attending the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting,” the information minister said.

“He was at the office yesterday as you all reported. And if the doctor says, ‘oh, you take a rest,’ I think you recover faster when you rest and you ought to rest rather than forcing yourself to work when you are not fit to work.

“All he is doing is following the doctor’s advice,” he said.

He said, “The President told the nation he has never been this sick and he is going to take it easy. He said it from day one when he came back from the UK.

“So whatever is happening today is not any strange development, it is exactly what he said – that he has been advised to take it easy by his doctors and that he will soon also go back for further treatment.

“I don’t think it’s anything different from what he has said. He has been quite transparent and upfront in matters concerning his health.”