The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has joined other Nigerians in mourning the death of Nollywoood actress, Moji Olaiya.

He described her passing as a big loss, especially to her family, the movie industry and indeed all her friends and admirers.

In a statement issued in Beijing, China, on Thursday, May 25, the Minister said he received the news of Moji’s untimely death with rude shock and disbelief. He said the contributions of the late actress to the growth of the burgeoning Nollywood will never be forgotten. Alhaji Mohammed prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul, and for strength and comfort to her family and friends.