Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, has revealed why the government led by President Muhammadu Buhari disregards court orders.

The Minister who was speaking in an interview with Osasu Igbinedion on The Osasu Show, said the government disregards some court orders in the interest of national security.

The lawyer also said the judiciary does not have the “entire picture” on some cases at hand and it was the responsibility of government to balance human rights and national security.

When asked why the government continually flouts court rulings on the release of Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA) and Ibrahim El Zakzaky, Lai said: “Every government will balance national security with human rights; every country in the world. It is the level of the balancing.

Why Buhari Ignored Nigerian Hospitals For Foreign Treatment’ – Lai Mohammed

“As a government, I will balance national security against human rights; and then I will take a decision. Because there is security, there is stability, that the courts also exist.

“What I am saying (is) that the court has ruled but the court does not have the entire picture when it comes to national security. I am a lawyer too, therefore I have utmost respect for the judiciary.”

Mohammed however added that Nigerians cannot “pick one or two cases” and conclude that Buhari runs a government of impunity.

“You can’t pick two, three cases which border on national security to condemn a whole government and say this government is a government of impunity,” he added.

“How many cases are determined daily in Nigeria? I still say every government has that right to balance national security.”

On the health of Buhari, Mohammed said he last spoke to the president the day he travelled, but other ministers had spoken to him afterwards “and they know the president is fine”.