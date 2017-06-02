The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has given reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari ignored Nigerian hospitals to seek medical attention in London.
Mohammed spoke during a live radio programme titled, ‘Morning Crossfire’, on Nigeria Info Abuja 95.1FM, on Thursday.
An angry caller had criticised the All Progressives Congress-led government for going back on its promise to bar public officials from travelling abroad for medical treatment at the expense of taxpayers.
In his reaction, however, Mohammed said, “My answer is very simple. Mr President is our father, he is the leader of the nation and I think he deserves the best in terms of medical treatment.”
Responding to another question on why the Buhari government was flouting court orders regarding the release of some detained politically exposed persons, Mohammed said, “If it is a court order and the order is not appealed, then you have flouted the order.
“But if the order is appealed, then it is not a final order. Also, you have to balance national security with the rule of law. In the case of Ifeanyi Ubah, I think it is neither here nor there.”
A caller commended the Federal Government for its achievements but lamented the high cost of food prices, especially rice.
Responding, the minister said, “The truth of the matter is that in 2015, this government imported 580,000MT of rice. We cut it down to 58,000MT in 2016 and we have saved about $200m in the process.
“Yes, we understand the cost of rice is still high and we are going to intervene through price fixing by subsidising the cost of transportation.
In Other Words,Nigerian hospitals and Doctors are not good for the APC led government of President Buhari.Lai sorry,Liar Mohammed was still the same man that told NigerIans that President Buhari is been administered Nigerian drugs while in the UK hospital.Nigerian hospitals and Doctors are not competent enough and according to Liar,Nigerian drugs are and are been used on a sick president in the UK.You people are totally and completely confused and that is why you always speak without minding what you say.
Is This Any Reason To Hold On To, Apc & Buhari U Better Resign By Making False Promises To Nigerians. Pls, Resign All Ur Possition But From Local Govt, State,and Federal Levels B/c Of Ur Inconpetent Governance To Nigerians Except Lagos State. There Is No Different B/w Apc & Pdp In Terms Of Inconpetence. Even Pdp Don’t Lie Like Apc When It Come To National Issues.
OKORONKITA(DOG) MADU APE(EKPE) turned GINIKA OZURUIGBO will come out support this liar mumuhead.