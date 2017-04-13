Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has offered reasons as to why President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at the weekly Federal Executive Meeting on Wednesday.

According to him, the President is hale and hearty but busy with other official duties.

He stated this while briefing newsmen after the weekly FEC meeting which was chaired by Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The Minister said that the President would be in office later in the day (Wednesday) or the following day, adding that Buhari could still work from home, if he chooses to.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting is not due to a relapse of his ill-health.

“The President could not attend the FEC meeting because he was busy with other official duties.

“Upon seeing the agenda of the FEC meeting, he decided to mandate the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo to chair the session instead.

“The President would be in the office later in the day. His absence at the FEC meeting does not mean he cannot work from home.”