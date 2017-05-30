President Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled his campaign promises despite the country’s dwindling revenue according to Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed.

Mohammed made the pronouncement on Monday, May 29, at the presentation of the National Social Investment Programmes, N-SIP, Report Card event to mark the 2nd Anniversary of President Buhari’s administration in Abuja.

The theme of the report card presentation was “Showcasing the Achievements of National Social Investment Programmes: A Smile for Every Nigerian.”

He said through N-SIP, the federal government provided employment to 200,000 unemployed graduates, engaged 57,000 people through Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) and empowered about 26,000 ordinary Nigerians through Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT).

Mohammed said that under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), government was able to serve about 25 million meals to 1.2 million pupils all over the country in order to make leaning conducive.

The minister added that the APC-led Federal Government under its school feeding programme had employed no fewer than 12,000 cooks across 36 states and the FCT.

“This is a government that promised and delivered on its promises and the unique thing about this particular N-SIP is that it has been achieved in an era when there has been no revenue.

“It would have been very perfect excuse to say that because oil revenue dropped drastically, therefore, we are not able to deliver on our promises.

“But despite the dwindling revenue, we are able to deliver on our campaign promises and then this is not related just to the social investment programmes alone.

“I am happy that we are here today to prove that this government is not a government of propaganda; this is a real government that is dealing with the real people,” Mr. Mohammed said.