Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed has said the reason President Muhammadu Buhari did not attend today’s Federal Executive Meeting was because he was still resting at home.

He said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who presided over the meeting in Buhari’s absence would be meeting the President at his official residence later in the day.

Mohammed who spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the council meeting He said the President needed some rest and has asked that all the files on his desk be brought to him at his official residence for treatment.