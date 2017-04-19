The timely completion of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport runway has confirmed that “Nigerians elected a responsive, responsible and capable federal government”, under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this on Wednesday, April 19 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Mr. Segun Adeyemi.

The completion of the reconstruction of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, runway paved the way for the re-opening of the airport, after a six-week closure. And it was done ahead of schedule.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, had vowed to resign his appointment as minister in the event that the deadline for the reconstruction was not met by the contractors handling the project.

The reopening of the airport for air operations came a day before the expiration of the official deadline and the first airline to land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport was the Ethiopian Airlines which relocated to Kaduna Airport after Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport was shut down.

The minister said that the delivery of the project even before the scheduled date showed government’s ability to live up to its promise and rise up to any occasion, irrespective of how daunting the challenge may be.

He described as “a remarkable achievement” the ability of the government to complete the reconstruction of the runway within the stipulated time, despite doomsday predictions.

He noted that the rehabilitation of the Abuja-Kaduna road, the provision of effective security along the highway showed that Nigerians have what it takes to make the country a proud member of the comity of nations.

The Minister reminded those who might want to trivialise the feat by the present government to realise that what could not be done in the over 30 years the runway was left to deteriorate was achieved in just six weeks, even under an economic recession.

He also recalled that the Port Harcourt International Airport was closed for almost two years by the Jonathan administration.

