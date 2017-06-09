Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Thursday, June 9, said restructuring is not one of the priorities of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He disclosed this when he featured on “Focus Nigeria” current affairs Programme of African Independent Television (AIT), anchored by Gbenga Aruleba.

Mohammed explained that with the high level of corruption, economy downturn, insecurity, particularly with the activities of Boko Haram, which had taken over half of the North East, the government could not have contemplated restructuring.

He said the focus of the government which also formed the basis of its campaign were to fight corruption and insecurity and fix the economy.

The minister said two years after its inauguration, the administration had not failed but succeeded on the three campaign promises.

He noted that the division messages and hate speeches raging presently in the country were not new to government because government had envisaged it and had been sensitising Nigerians to its dangers.

The minister assured all Nigerians to go about their lawful businesses and disregard any threat from any quarters.

He said government would not be found wanting in the discharge of its primary responsibility of protecting lives and property of all Nigerians wherever they reside.

He added that government would deal decisively with anyone or group that disturb the peace of the nation and constitute threat to any one or group.