Nigerians have once again been reassured by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that there was no cause for alarm over the health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the President was in competent hands in London

Mohammed gave the assurance while speaking with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

“On the issue of the President’s health, Mr. President is in very competent hands and there is no cause for alarm,” the minister said while responding to a question on the current health status of the President.

The minister also gave an indication that the Presidency might not sign the 2017 Appropriation Bill recently passed by the National Assembly any time soon.

He said Ministries, Departments and Agencies were still busy scrutinising the document forwarded by the National Assembly.

Buhari left Nigeria for the United Kingdom on May 7 for a follow-up consultation with his doctors.

His wife, Aisha, on Tuesday left the country to join him in London.