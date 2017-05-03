The Minister Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has urged Prophet TB Joshua to shelve the idea of relocating his ministry to Israel as it will not in the best of the country.

The Synagogue; Church of all Nations founder told his congregants during a church service that he would relocate from Nigeria to Israel over what he described as hostile operating environment.

However, Lai Mohammed, in a chat with journalists during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), held in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, May 2 described Joshua’s decision as unfortunate.

Mohammed called for dialogue between the pastor and the authorities over whatever challenges he was facing.

He said, “That will be very unfortunate in the sense that if he does move out, it will affect our tourism in Nigeria. Pastor Joshua is an important person, he must bear with us. This is his country. If he moves out and go to South Africa (for example), the revenue will go to South Africa. It is better that Pastor Joshua sits down with the relevant authority and resolve whatever problem he has. If I have access to him this is exactly what I am going to tell him.”