The current anti-corruption crusade championed by President Muhammadu Buhari has been described by a former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido as a ‘noisemaking’ exercise.

Lamido, who was Foreign Affairs Minister from 1999-2003 disclosed this while speaking with the BBC Hausa Service yesterday, April 19.

He claimed that Buhari could not be passed as a saint because he was “equally corrupt when he served under the late Head of State Sani Abacha.”

Buhari had served as chairman of the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) which was established by Abacha in 1994 to provide critical infrastructure across the country.

“He (Buhari) worked under Abacha; in fact he was the closest to the late military ruler and when it comes to corruption, everybody knows where Abacha’s government stands,” Lamido said.

“Buhari is just making noise; there’s no iota of truth in the so-called commitment to the improvement of security and halting graft in the country”, he added.

Lamido, who was reacting to the recent discovery of huge amount of money in an apartment in Ikoyi wondered why the anti-graft agency was yet to trace the real owner of the money.

He said, “It’s unthinkable to say that the EFCC had discovered huge monies (nearly N15 billion) in a building (Osborne Towers) in Lagos but could not track the real owner; who leaked the story? Who did the source say is the owner of the find?