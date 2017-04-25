A landlord on Solar Power Drive, Igbo Olomu, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Omolaja Sodipo allegedly stabbed his wife, Titilayo to death before taking to his heels, PUNCH reports.

Sympathisers, friends and family members of the mother of four, trooped to their bungalow on Monday, where Titilayo laid in a pool of blood.

Community leaders reportedly alerted policemen from the Owutu division, who removed the corpse and deposited it in a mortuary.

It was gathered that the building had been locked up by the police.

Although most of the neighbours refused to comment on the tragedy, it was gathered that the couple had been married for over seven years.

The relationship was said to be fraught with disagreements, which usually resulted in domestic violence.