Husband to Nigerian actress and film director, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry has opened up on the current crisis in his marriage stating that most men would not tolerate what his wife has done to him in the past 7 years they have been married.

In an exclusive interview with BON, Larry Gentry revealed some shocking revelations.

1 Lanre claimed Mercy has mental issues and they have been to many places so she can remain stable with papers to prove his claims.

2 He also disclosed that contrary to the news that made the rounds that he beat her up, it was Mercy that ganged up with her friends in her designer, Luminee’s House, to attack him. He claimed that while the others beat him, his wife hit him hard with a stool.

3 The businessman allegedly invoked biblical curses on himself and swore that he had never beaten Mercy before, despite the fact that he caught her several times with different men. He cited an example of when she said that she was going to China for 2 weeks but instead, went to a Dubai hotel with a man. .

4 To further prove his point, Larry showed BON different whatsapp conversations and a particular one where Mercy was asking a third party to get some dollars from the man for her. When he confronted his wife, she confessed to only wanting to collect money from him but he later discovered that it was the same man that paid for the Magodo house she just moved to.

5 Lanre Gentry claims what Mercy wants is to be free to live the life of a single woman and no man can tolerate from any woman what he had endured in years.

6 He claimed to have worshipped her and has deposited N8m at Benefit Motors to buy her a N16m Range Rover Evoque for her 40th birthday. He also said to have paid another N1.2m for a hall opposite Sheraton Hotel to celebrate her big.

7 Larry further disclosed that Mercy has no regard for her parents, citing an example of last year when her dad collapsed while on the queue to get his pension and was rushed to the hospital.

And after Mercy was informed, she lied that she was in Calabar and till now, had not gone to see the old man. He claimed that he was the one that went there and spent about N180k adding that because she refused to take care of her mom, he put the old woman on a salary of N25k per month.